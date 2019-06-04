Share:

PESHAWAR - The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Education department to include the construction of medical college in Kurram in the next An­nual Development Programme 2019-20.

He has also directed to include Green Waziristan and Green Bajaur schemes un­der the Billion Tree Afforestation project of the forest department in the next develop­ment plan.

On the second day of the final consulta­tive meeting on the Annual Development Programme 2019-20, the chief minister di­rected to include the construction of Tal-Mir Ali road in North Waziristan and con­struction of MPA hostel, in Peshawar, for the newly elected MPAs from the tribal dis­tricts in the ADP 2019-20.

The meeting was attended by concerned secretaries and other officials.

The chief minister directed the depart­ments to adopt an effective and result ori­ented strategy aimed at maximising utili­sation of resources in order to rationalise the expenditure and ensure extended ser­vice delivery.

He also directed the departments to un­dertake expenditures only on schemes of absolute and paramount importance in terms of providing public services and welfare.

Mahmood Khan was informed that a plan for upgradation of 200 basic health units to comprehensive health units has been in­cluded in ADP 2019-20 in addition to up­gradation of type B hospitals in Bajaur, Wana and Kurram tribal districts to type A hospitals.

He directed the health department to in­clude schemes in the upcoming ADP for free provision of medicine and emergen­cy treatment in all the hospitals of the province including hospitals in the newly merged tribal districts.

The meeting was informed that surface irrigation schemes, building of water res­ervoirs and solarisation of all existing irri­gation tube wells in the tribal districts have been included in ADP 2019-20.

The chief minister further directed the forest department to undertake measures for afforestation on the banks of canals and plantation of pine trees on hill stations throughout the province.

The meeting was briefed in detail re­garding the development projects to be undertaken during the upcoming fiscal year.

The irrigation, C&W, agriculture, wildlife and forests, health, science and informa­tion technology, transport, minerals, excise and taxation and energy and power de­partments gave detailed presentations on their proposed