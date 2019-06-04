Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved extension of Rescue 1122 services to the whole province, including the newly merged tribal districts.

A spokesman of provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that the project will be completed at a cost of four point seven five billion rupees in four years.

Presently, the services of Rescue 1122 are only operational in ten districts of the province.

The spokesman said four rescue centers will be set up in each seven tribal districts in the next four years.