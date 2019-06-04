Share:

Karachi - The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr M Arshad Azmi on Monday announced results of Diploma in Clinical Neurology (DCN), Annual Examination 2018 and Post Graduate Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (DTCD), Annual Examination 2018.

He mentioned that 10 candidates were registered of which eight students appeared in the Diploma in Clinical Neurology papers and only one of them was declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 12.50 percent. Meanwhile, he said that six candidates were registered and appeared in Post Graduate Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases exams and only two of them managed to clear their papers.

The overall pass percentage was 33.33 percent.