KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, demanding release of funds for municipal government projects for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The mayor while giving details of shortage of funds said that a total of Rs 5001 million was allocated for the projects under the municipal authorities in the fiscal year 2018-19 including Rs 3334 for the ongoing schemes and Rs 1667 for the new schemes.

As per the details, only half of the funds allocated for the fiscal year that is Rs 2500.500 were received to the municipal authorities that included no releases made against the new projects under the local bodies’ representatives.

He said that burden of short release of funds is shifted to KMC aggravating the already weak position of the institution. “The remaining amount should be released immediately to relieve KMC from financial crisis,” he said in the letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had already claimed that the provincial authorities had received fewer funds as approved by the federal authorities in the budgetary figures. The chief minister said in a presser on Thursday that the federal authorities had removed key projects of the Sindh government from the Public Sector Development Plan (PSDP) for next fiscal year.

However, his claims were rejected by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi in separately held pressers.

Naqvi has also demanded of the federal government to link the release of funds under National Finance Commission (NFC) to provision of funds under Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) in province at grass root level that is local bodies representatives.