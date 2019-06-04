Share:

LAHORE - A mediator was killed on Monday when he was trying to close a reconciliation agreement between a husband and wife in Green Town. According to the police, Pir Zafar Shah tried to resolve the dispute between a couple, which was not ready to patch up. All of a sudden relatives of the woman opened fire on the arbitrator and killed him on the spot. Police said the couple fought on some issue in Feroz Park and then reached Pir Zafar Shah’s place. During the argument, relatives of the woman opened fire and killed Shah on the spot. People arrested three culprits and handed them over to the police. Sadar SP Ahsan Saif reached the spot and shifted the three culprits to the police station.

22-YEAR OLD FOUND DEAD

A 22-year-old boy was found dead in his home in the Sherakot area on Monday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Waheed. The body was shifted to mosque through Edhi ambulance.

MAN SHOOTS

FATHER-IN-LAW

According to the Edhi Information Bureau, a man killed his father-in-law in the Factory Area on Monday after an exchange of words.

During the exchange of words, the son-in-law opened fire and the victim died at the scene.

Also, a 25-year-old drug addict was found dead in bathroom in Sanda area yesterday. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool.

Also, a woman succumbed to her burn injuries in Gowalmandi a day after she set herself on fire. Body of Samina (30) was shifted to the morgue.