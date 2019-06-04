Share:

Punjab Minister for Information Syed Samsam Bukhari on Monday said that negative propaganda on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit to attend OIC summit is condemnable.

Talking to media after arriving at in Lahore, he said that every single Pakistani is praying for the country’s progress, adding that PM Imran Khan had a successful Saudi Arabia visit.

The provincial minister said that the prime minister’s address during the OIC summit was realistic, adding that there is need for enhanced unity among Muslim countries.

Pakistan will play a responsible role in the region, he said. The provincial information minister said that the opposition doesn’t seem serious on national matters.

Bukhari said: “Negative propaganda on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit to attend OIC summit is condemnable, adding that the media cell of the PML-N is spreading disinformation.”