TIMERGARA - The Lower Dir district ad­ministration on Mon­day imposed a 30-day ban on reckless driving and one-wheeling of bikes un­der section 144 CrPC during Eidul Fitr in the lim­its of the district.

According to a notifica­tion issued from the office of the Deputy Commis­sioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, a ban was imposed on careless driv­ing and one-wheeling on bikes as a precautionary measure to minimise fa­tal incidents during Ei­dul Fitr.