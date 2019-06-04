Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad has registered a strong protest with New Delhi for harassing guests coming to attend an Iftar at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi a few days ago.

The protest was lodged through a letter to Indian authorities on Monday, a day after India accused Pakistan of harassing guests outside Indian Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the letter, Indian security agencies surrounded the High Commission shortly before Iftar and visitors were subjected to strict security checks. Pictures of the guests were also taken, while Kashmiri-Muslim guests were threatened with arrests.

“The same method was applied on an event hosted on March 22,” stated the letter, further condemning “these dirty Indian tactics in the holy month of Ramazan”, while also calling it a violation of the Vienna Convention.

Pakistan demanded assurance from India that such incidents will not happen in the future.

On the other hand, India on Sunday accused Pakistani security services of “widespread harassment” outside an event hosted by the Indian embassy in Islamabad a day earlier, saying that “hundreds” of guests were turned away and some of New Delhi’s diplomats were “threatened”.

“Pictures of guests were also taken while Kashmiri guests were threatened with arrests,” Islamabad complains

According to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistani security agencies “even used a forklift truck to remove the cars of some attendees” of the Saturday event. India said about 300 guests in total were turned away from attending Saturday’s iftar dinner at the hotel. The Indian High Commission, asking Pakistan to investigate, alleged that some of its officials and diplomats were “jostled, pushed, abused, aggressively threatened with bodily harm” and in some cases had their phones “snatched” by Pakistani security officials.

“The disappointing chain of events on June 1 not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct, but are against all notions of civilised behaviour,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.