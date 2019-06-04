Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued a duty roster for Eid days. The authority constituted special teams to check food quality, standards and hygienic conditions.

Teams would be performing in three shifts, according to press release, PFA Director General Muhammad Usman will also pay surprise visits to different food points. The DG directed officials and teams to keep a vigilant eye on adulterators and counterfeiters.

Also the Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid days to ensure the cleanliness in city. Eid holidays of all officials and staffs have been cancelled. The LWMC staff will render its services in three shifts along with midnight operations that will continue till Eid prayers.

Special messages through mosques will be disseminated on importance of cleanliness in religion and its positive impacts on day to day life as well as on environment.