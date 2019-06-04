Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar to formulate a comprehensive outreach program for persons with disabilities and present it along with implementation modalities immediately after Eid.

The prime minister while chairing the federal cabinet meeting here directed that the program for persons with disabilities will include working out modalities to ensure that all present and future pro-persons with disabilities policies are brought under the ambit of “Ehsas Programme”.

Hence the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division shall be the focal point for the purpose and coordinate with all federal and provincial organizations working for the cause of persons with disabilities to achieve synergy and optimize results.

The programme will ensure that 2 per cent employment quota for persons with disabilities is implemented in letter and spirit.

Similarly, 2 per cent quota is provided to Persons with Disabilities under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to cater to housing requirements of these persons with special needs.

The program will also ensure provision of free assistive technologies such as hearing aid, while canes and wheel chairs, in a phased manner, to all people with concerned disabilities.

Provision of Health Insurance Cards to persons with disabilities, effectively and efficiently, would also be ensured under the program.

The Special Assistant has also been tasked to devise a mechanism under which certificate of degree of disability is issued by approved government hospitals to the concerned in accordance with the UN Charter.

The program will ensure that public places and buildings are designed and constructed in a manner to address special needs of the persons with disabilities.

The Cabinet directed that necessary action should be initiated at the earliest.

The Cabinet was informed that CDA has already directed owners of the buildings in the federal capital to ensure that buildings are equipped with requisite facilities for persons with special needs.

Imran Khan observed during the meeting that facilitating persons with disabilities is among the foremost priorities of the Government. He said that in past, special persons and their special needs were unfortunately neglected.

wThe present government is formulating a comprehensive outreach programme and bringing it under the ambit of Government’s flagship “Ehsas Programme” to ensure that special persons are properly facilitated and their needs are taken care of.