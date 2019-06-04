Share:

GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD/KASUR-The police in different districts of Punjab have completed foolproof security arrangements for Eidul Fitr.

According to Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, more than 4,500 policemen will perform duty outside mosques, parks and other public places throughout the city.

He said that as many as 750 Eid congregations would be held in the city, adding “The police have completed all necessary arrangements for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.”

He said there would be a complete ban on the exhibition of arms, aerial firing, and one-wheeling, warning that the violators would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that all the SPs and SDPOs had been directed to ensure law and order in their areas, and for the purpose police would patrol on main roads during Eid holidays. He said that the CTO had also been directed to adopt necessary measures for the smooth flow of traffic on main roads while a control room had been set up at the CPO office to monitor law and order round the clock.

The Hafizabad district administration has also made comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during Eid days. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sajid Kiani, Eid congregations will be held at 482 mosques and other open places in the district. All these congregations will be guarded by more than 500 police personnel including two DSPs, 13 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 64 ASIs, 68 head constables and 323 constables.

Moreover, five teams of Elite Force will remain alert and patrol different thoroughfares. In addition, strict monitoring will be carried out through 210 CCTV cameras. The faithful coming for Eid prayers will pass through walkthrough gates for security purpose. Besides, the Elite Force and police will remain alert on different parks and recreational places particularly at Head Sagar and other picnic resorts for three days. On the other hand, the traffic police have cancelled the holidays of all traffic police personnel. A traffic plan has been chalked out for the smooth flow of traffic particularly on Chand Raat and three-day Eid festivities.

Rescue 1122 has also finalised a plan for quick response in case of any eventuality. Moreover, the health department has also made arrangements for the treatment of heat stroke patients.

In Kasur, the district police launched a vigorous crackdown on criminal elements ahead of Eidul Fitr. According to police sources, the crackdown was launched on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani to ensure law and order during Eid days. During the operation, as many as 31 criminal elements were arrested.

Kot Radha Kishan police arrested five suspects and recovered them a pistol, 65 litres of liquor and 490g of hashish. The police also raided a gambling den, arrested two gamblers and recovered from them the stake money. Pattoki City police raided a gambling den, arrested eight gamblers and recovered from them the stake money. Changa Manga police arrested a notorious drug-peddler.

Ganda Singh Wala police nabbed seven members of two dacoit gangs. They had been involved in motorbike theft, rustling and other criminal activities. The police recovered from them cash worth Rs125000, three motorcycles, a loader vehicle and seven pistols. The purpose of these operations was to control crime in the district so that law and order could be maintained during Eid days.