LONDON-Prince Harry is ‘’really happy’’ with fatherhood, according to his good friend Nacho Figueras.

The flame-haired royal welcomed son Archie into the world three weeks ago with his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, and he is really enjoying being a dad to his little one.

His friend Nacho Figueras told People magazine: ‘’He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him. I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children. I’ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I’m not surprised he’s an amazing father.’’

And Nacho has praised his royal friend from being ‘’truly inspiring’’. Harry and Nacho both took part in a charity polo match for African children’s charity Sentebale recently, and Nacho’s post hailed the royal for his dedication to various non-profit organisations.

Posting three snaps from their time at the charity match, Nacho wrote on the photo sharing site: ‘’The world thinks they know everything about this man.