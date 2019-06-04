Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who is also chancellor of the Punjab University, at Governor’s House on Monday.

The VC briefed the governor about development activities and achievements in all sectors in the last year.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the incumbent administration has implemented reforms agenda based on rule of law, merit, transparency and accountability since he assumed the office, ensuring landmark increase in university’s world ranking through promotion of research and making progress in all disciplines.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that meetings of all statutory bodies of the university were being held regularly and PU Senate’s meeting was held after 13 years. He claimed that the number of appointments and promotions made in the shortest period of one year was unprecedented.

He said that for promotion of research culture, PU had adopted research-friendly policies due to which the volume of quality research of the university had increased.

According to press release, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for his efforts to ‘improve’ international ranking of PU and raise standard of education. He said that Punjab government would extend full support in order to promote research culture at universities.