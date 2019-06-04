Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 177 rest/guest houses have been opened for people in the province.

Out of these, 41 rest houses belong to the forests department, 17 are owned by the agriculture department and 90 are under the control of the irrigation department. Similarly, 10 rest houses of the communication and works department, 15 of the local bodies department and four of the livestock department have been opened for the general public.

Further details about these buildings are available at the websites of the concerned departments and the Tourism Development Corporation, Punjab.

An official handout said that these rest houses have been opened for people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and people can book them by checking their details at the official websites. More such rest houses will be opened for the general public soon, it stated.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to take action to retrieve some illegally occupied rest/guest houses and submit a report to the CM Office after their retrieval. He said that strict action should be initiated against the land grabbers.

CM REVIEWS SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

Provincial Law and Local Bodies Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters including security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr and issues relating to cleanliness and safety of swings during holidays.

The chief minister said that foolproof security arrangements should be made and the police should work with renewed zeal to improve the law and order situation in the province. “The law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and additional police force should be deployed at markets and shopping centres. Senior police officers should remain available in the field to monitor the security arrangements,” he said. He said that foolproof security for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations should be ensured and implementation of the devised security plan should be ensured at every cost. The chief minister told the officials to make the best cleanliness arrangements in cities and towns on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and added that action plan devised for the cleanliness should be fully implemented. He said that cleanliness is half of the faith, adding that good administration takes necessary steps well before time with proper planning. He said that neat and clean environment on Eid will rejuvenate the joys of the citizens. Line departments will have to play their active role to keep the cities neat and clean, he added. He said that citizens will be facilitated due to the best cleanliness arrangements but people should also realize their responsibility with regard to keeping the environment neat and clean. He said the line departments should be very vigilant for the cleanliness of small cities and the safety of swings fixed at parks and other recreational places should be ensured at every cost. Some tragic incidents of swing collapse had occurred in the past therefore prior planning should be done to stop such incidents in future and the administration should give attention to the safety of the swings. The administration should ensure implementation on the devised security plan before permitting the swings, the chief minister said.

CM THANKS FARMERS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked farmers on the success of the wheat procurement campaign and appreciated the performance of food minister, secretary and field staff. “SMS messages have been sent to 821,000 farmers by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for making the wheat procurement campaign a success. The chief minister said that he thanks the farmers for making the campaign a success and added that farmers have been given the full reward of their hard work for the first time. As many as Rs106 billion have been immediately paid for procurement of 3.25 million tonne wheat and provision of gunny bags to all the farmers was ensured without any discrimination. He said that rights of the wheat growers have been protected and they were given a fixed rate of wheat crop. “All necessary facilities were provided at wheat procurement centres. I personally monitored the wheat procurement campaign,” he added. The PTI-led government is farmer-friendly and the promises made with the farmers have been fulfilled. Every effort will be made to protect rights of the farmers in the future, he added.

ACTION AGAINST TRANSPORTERS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of complaints of passengers about overcharging by transport owners. He has directed the officials to take action against the transporters involved in overcharging and asked the commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against transporters involved in overcharging. He said that overcharging the passengers on Eid is not acceptable and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for it.