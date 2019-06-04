Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Monday said that 798 prisoners involved in minor crimes across the province were being released from jails on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitar. He was addressing a ceremony held in this connection at Kot Lakhpat Jail as chief guest. Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich, Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Taimur Ahmad Khan, Minister for Population Hashim Dogar, Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Niazi, Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema, Inspector General of Punjab Prisons and concerned officers were also present. Raja Basharat said that pardon to prisoners was given as a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar so that they could celebrate Eid festival with their beloved ones. He hoped that the absolved prisoners would start a new life with new ambitions free from crimes. He said that the government had paid almost 230 million rupees while the philanthropists contributed 40 million rupees to pay the fine and ransoms for the poor prisoners.