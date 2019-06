Share:

The provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday released 820 prisoners as a humanitarian gesture ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Released on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prisoners included those who had completed their respective jail terms but were still facing imprisonment for being unable to pay the fines.

However, the provincial governments ensured their release by paying fines worth Rs 270 million payable by the prisoners.