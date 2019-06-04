Share:

On Monday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry called for the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) to stop using force against protesters and engage in an open dialogue with all segments of Sudanese society.

"The State of Qatar appeals to the Transitional Military Council to stop the practices of its security forces against the unarmed demonstrators. The State of Qatar further calls for the voice of wisdom to be engaged urgently in an open, sincere and inclusive dialogue including all segments of the Sudanese society", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar said that the use of force against protesters could negatively impact the path of peaceful transformation in the country.

Earlier in the day, the opposition ceased negotiations with the TMC and started a civil disobedience action, accusing the junta of dispersing peaceful demonstrators. The opposition also called on the Sudanese people to take to the streets to urge the military to give up power.

The TMC, in turn, said that the security forces' operation was not aimed at peaceful protesters but was instead targeting criminals in a local problem district, and expressed hope that negotiations with the opposition would continue.

Local media reported on Monday that the pro-TMC forces had started a crackdown on the sit-in protest in Khartoum, which was organized back on 6 April, and were firing at the demonstrators. According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, 13 protesters have been killed so far, and around 116 others have been injured.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following months of mass demonstrations. Then-President Omar Bashir was subsequently overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The military then took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

Protesters meanwhile remain in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.