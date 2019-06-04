Share:

Inflated POL prices deny people right to celebrate Eid

KAMALIA - Prominent PML-N leader and former MNA Ch Asadur Rehman stated that inflation had become out of control due to increase in the prices of petroleum products, causing immense problems for the people with low-income.

He was addressing a press meet at his office here the other day. He said that people were being squeezed out of life instead of being delivered the promised relief. He demanded that the government withdraw the rise in the prices of petroleum products.

“In the past, those who used to raise hell over hike in petroleum products prices have become silent for some unknown reasons. They have now become mute over unjust increase in POL prices because public welfare is not their concern,” he said. “With this highhandedness, the government has actually denied the common man’s right to celebrating Eid,” he added. “The hike in POL prices is actually a gift for the masses from the incompetent PTI government whose only priority is to increase public problems,” he alleged.

Drug-peddler caught with 1.4kg hashish

PHOOLNAGAR - The police captured a drug-paddler with 1.4kg hashish worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day.

According to police, on a tip-off, a team of the Phoolnagar City Police led by SHO carried out a raid on Main Key Morr and caught a drug-peddler identified as Abdullah alias Changa. The police recovered hashish weighing 1.4kg from his possession.

The police claimed that the accused a professional drug pusher and was wanted by the police in the past. The police informed that a vigorous crackdown has been launched in the area on drug-dealers on the directives of DPO Abdul Gaffar Qaisrani, which will be intensified to purge the area of the menace of drug. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

Poor Christian community members get assistance

HAFIZABAD - As many as 35 disabled, widows and orphans belonging to Christian community were distributed cheques of Rs5,000 each by MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti and MPA Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti.

MNA told the members of Christian community that the present government was determined to protect the rights of Christians and work for their betterment. He further told them that this amount had been provided by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar through the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Female worker burnt in fire

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): A female worker named Kiran Rasheed (18) sustained burns in a fire that erupted in a cosmetics factory at Small Industrial Estate Daska here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted due to an electrical short circuit in chemical drums store. Kiran was injured in the fire.

She was shifted to local hospital where her condition was stated to be stable. Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after a hectic struggle of one hour.