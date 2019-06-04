Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Engineer Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah and vice president MNA Malik Amir Dogar have said that all those players, who refused to attend the training camp and those who traveled aboard and working against Pakistan’s image, have to face the music. “We tried our best to send Pakistan football team for the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia. We invited more than 50 players from all corners of the country, conducted month-long camp under floodlights at Pakistan Sports Complex and provided every facility to the players and coaches. But all our efforts failed to bring desired results, as one man’s ego prevailed over all of us,” said Ashfaq and Dogar during their visit to football team’s training camp. “We kept on requesting FIFA, AFC and government of Pakistan to take notice of Makhdoom Faisal Salah Hayat’s anti-Pakistan and anti-players activities, but just for his personal ego, he created lot of hurdles in our way and deprived genuine players of representing the country in the qualifiers and also fielded team based mainly on foreign players. “We request Supreme Court of Pakistan to take stern action and notice against all those, who are involved in depriving the elected federation of its due right of sending Pakistan football team for World Cup qualifiers,” they added. They said: “We will continue our good work and send our players abroad for exhibition matches. The camp in this regard will start soon after Eid holidays. The corruption proofs of former president and secretary are no secret to all. The footballers will seek every single penny’s record from them.” “One single individual Makhdoom is taking Pakistan football towards disaster. I have no personal grudge with him nor have any hidden agenda. We all want to contribute towards football and take Pakistan football to new levels. We have great football talent, and if hunt, groomed and facilitated well, soon Pakistan football will be on at Asia level,” they added.