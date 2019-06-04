Share:

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will meet today (Tuesday) in Karachi for sighting of crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or other wise of the Shawwal moon.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision on crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.