Share:

The salaried class, which is one of the few categories of captive taxpayers, has been made a scapegoat by successive governments. They have been subjected to higher taxation to cover for the government’s inability to bring the undocumented sectors of the economy, particularly traders, self-employed individuals and agriculturalists,

into the tax net. It is disappointing that the PTI, which made promises of collecting billions of rupees in taxes from non-payers, has been following the same old approach of squeezing the salaried taxpayers instead of focusing on efforts to expand the tax net.

SHAHRUKH HAROON,

Karachi, May 30.