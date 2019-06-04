Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has decided 105 appeals against the decisions of provincial ombudsman and ombudswoman in the last three months. According to an official handout, 124 appeals were registered against ombudsman in the last three months, out which 105 have been decided by the governor. These decisions will grant government employment to the family members of the government employees. As per details, the governor also instructed universities to take examination as per the designed curriculum and also gave decision on appeal on mismanagement in public institutions and irregularities in appointments. He also disposed appeals on scholarships, family pensions, financial assistance and appeals for canal water for irrigation. He said that providing relief and protection of rights of citizens is our fundamental priority.