Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Monday threatened to stage protests and lock down the courtrooms of Supreme Court if the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not withdrawn by June 14.

Earlier, the bar association had also demanded the parliamentarians move a resolution for removal and impeachment of President Arif Alvi for filing a reference terming it frivolous and based on mala fide intents.

In a latest press conference held in Supreme Court, President SCBAP Amanullah Kanrani has threatened that the lawyers will lock down Supreme Court if the reference is not withdrawn saying he will burn the copy of the reference inside the courtroom of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in protest adding Justice Isa is being punished for the sins he never committed.

He told the media persons that this time the protest of legal fraternity will not be an ordinary one adding that the lawyers will now protest inside the courtrooms and that the lawyers will not burn the streets but the courtrooms.

Kanrani also refused to apologies for his statements and said that there are around 350 complaints in Supreme Judicial Council but the lawyers will not let Justice Isa to be sacrificed. He further said that whoever will attempt to do politics on Justice Isa will have to do politics on lawyers’ bodies.

Enraged Kanrani questioned which article of the Constitution Justice Isa violated adding that as far as code of conduct concerned then no judge will remain in judiciary.

“When you disqualify politicians on Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, judges should not have the right to make decisions about themselves. A third party should take decisions against the judges. The parliament should decide about the judges,” said Kanrani.

He further said that the bar association is not against accountability but against the discrimination and mala fide intents adding that the bar will not leave Justice Isa to get targeted.

The President SCBAP said that an honest judge of Supreme Court is being targeted in the garb of Article 209 and this is the reason all lawyers have a firm resolve for him.

The President SCBAP hoped that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will throw the reference out of window on the first hearing in Supreme Judicial Council.

“If the reference is not rejected then public is also well aware of the role of your (chief justice’s) father-in-law who confessed that he assisted in judicial murder of an elected prime minister and fingers will also be raised on you (chief justice) in these circumstances,” said Kanrani.