ISLAMABAD - On the orders of Sen­ate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate Special Secretary Muham­mad Anwar has assumed the charge of Senate Secre­tary with immediate effect from May 31, 2019.

To this effect, a formal no­tification has already been issued. Muhammad Anwar has been associated with the Senate since March 1982 and served on differ­ent positions in the Senate and has a vast experience in administrative, legislative and financial matters.