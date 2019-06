Share:

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has announced on Tuesday that the moon of Shawwal has been sighted and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman announced the decision on crescent sighting on the basis of information received.