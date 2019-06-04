Share:

LAHORE (PR) English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) have remained a pioneer in the branded biscuit industry since its inception. Over the years, they have cemented their position as market leader by continuously raising the bar in both the quality of their products and their marketing strategies. EBM has now launched a new World Cup anthem in collaboration with everyone’s favourite rock band, Junoon.

The initiative is a continuation of the Sooper hai Pakistan platform which aims to highlight a more positive image of Pakistan and through this campaign showcase every community’s love for the sport as a manifestation of their nationalistic pride. The track will be Junoon’s first official song track in 15 years.

The track focuses on the immense diversity of Pakistan. The goal of Sooper hai poora Pakistan is to celebrate the passion and enthusiasm of all Pakistanis, specifically the underrepresented and minorities who love cricket and Pakistan just as much.

Diversity is at the core of the anthem, therefore care has been taken to shed the spotlight on individuals belonging to a range of ethnic, religious and gender-based minorities which include Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and transgenders. The song conveys a message of tolerance and inclusion and also takes the viewer on a journey of patriotism and passion, all in the name of cricket, as they look towards winning the World Cup.