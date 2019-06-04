Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index declined by 469.5 points (1.32%) to close at 35,505 points.

A total of 92.62 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.456 billion.

Out of 275 companies, share prices of 102 companies recorded increase while 154 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 25.48 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.53 to close at Rs 11.17, followed by WTL with a volume of 20.6 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 0.82 and MLCF with a volume of 8.099 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.31 to close at Rs 23.94.