Karachi - A 35 members Volunteer in Service students Society accompanied with its Mentor Dr. Mohammad Miraj and Co-Chairman Students Societies, Baber Saleem of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi visited Edhi Village Home at Super Highway.

They distributed Iftar-dinner to around 500 orphan children, widows and homeless people. The students of MAJU also talked with these people and enquired about their problems. The mentor, Volunteer in Service Students Society emphasised on this occasion that in future they will help these needy people on very large scale because they deserve for our type of help. He said that it is our duty to work for the welfare of these poor people and it is not the responsibility of Edhi foundation alone, for this noble cause all citizens should come forward to help these destitute people.