Share:

Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), in a televised address to the nation, following deadly violence in the capital Khartoum, has called for a general election to be held within the next nine months.

The TMC's head noted that the only way to rule Sudan is "through the ballot box." He said that he cancels all previous agreements with the main opposition coalition while confirming that he intends to hand over power to whomever the people of the country choose.

"I announce the termination of negotiations with the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, as well as general election that will be held in no later than nine months," Burhan said in the address to the nation, broadcast by the state TV on Tuesday.

He said that the coalition was equally responsible for the delay in coming to an agreement, according to Reuters.

The TMC's chief also accused the opposition of attempting to exclude "other political and military forces" from the body that would govern the country in the future.

Burhan pledged to investigate Monday's events related to the alleged crackdown involving firing at protestors, by the Transitional Military Council during a sit-in protest, in the capital of Khartoum. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, over 30 protesters were killed, with hundreds injured.

Besides, the TMC's head has announced that a caretaker government will be formed to rule the country until the general election.

"I announce the formation of a caretaker government to work during the transition period. Its task will be to bring to justice and remove from office important figures of the previous regime, involved in corruption, as well as create conditions for the election, so that the Sudanese people could honestly elect their leadership," Burhan said in the address to the nation, broadcast by the state TV on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition had ceased negotiations with the TMC and started a civil disobedience action, accusing the junta of dispersing peaceful demonstrators. The opposition also called on the Sudanese people to take to the streets to urge the military to give up power.

The TMC, in turn, said that the security forces' operation was not aimed at the peaceful protesters but was instead targeting criminals in a local problem district, and expressed hope that negotiations with the opposition would continue.

Sudan has been under military rule since the longtime president, Omar Bashir, was deposed following months of protests, in April. The opposition called a strike after the military council refused to hand power over to a civilian governing body.