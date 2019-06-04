Share:

The month of Ramazan of the Islamic calendar is coming to an end and Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eidul Fitr, from where the month of Shawwal begins, and hence the month of Ramazan ends, after a confirmed sighting of the new moon, either in Saudi Arabia or locally. There are traditions incorporated into the celebrations, but for many it is the time for holiness and spirituality, focusing on mind, body and soul. It’s an opportunity to reflect on achievements and paying it forward by demonstrating gratitude and extending a helping hand to others who need it. Eidul Fitr is about striving to become a better person.

This blissful day is lit up with the radiance of refreshed spirituality that lights up every parched soul on the day of Eid. The sea of worshippers at the Eidgah, the sounds of Takbeer, Tahmeed and Tahleel are reverberating. The mutuality between complete strangers when they greet one another like brothers enliven one’s soul and add to spirituality of the day. What's with getting ready for the prayers, dressing up in new clothes, visiting the Eidgah and offering prayers in congregation with family and friends, giving Sadqe-fitr (a charitable donation) before Eid prayers to the poor and needy.

The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasizing peace, the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) warned his followers against indulging in violence or verbal abuse. A report in Sahih Bukhari quotes him as saying that, "Whosoever does not give up evil speech and deeds, Allah is not in need of his abstinence from food and drink." During Eidul Fitr, the community also loves to showcase some fantastic, often colorful, clothing. “It’s a chance for everyone to put on our best outfits and wear something new." The significance of this day is purely spiritual which brings rejoice and happiness. However, the rejoice is not at the departure of the day of Eid; it is the happiness which a man feels after successfully completing an important task of fasting and Sadqye fitr.

According to recent statistics, India suffers from two types of malnutrition: under nutrition and over nutrition. According to world hunger report, India ranks 20th globally in terms of malnutrition. About 50% of its children below 5 years suffer from stunted growth while a much higher fraction 'suffer' from obesity. According to the UNICEF statistic report, half of the deaths in India below 5 years of age are due to under nutrition. The other stark side is too obnoxious to hear. India ranks 3rd globally in terms of the number of obese individuals (preceded only by US and china). In the words of Scott Fitzgerald, “The rich become richer and the poor beget children” rendering them to remain poor causing the gap to widen further. One practical approach to bridge this gap between the two factions is the day of Eid. If the 41 million obese of India were to open their doors and welcome the poor at their tables sharing 1/3 of their meal on the day of Eid, the results if not completely would definitely be somewhat fruitful and at least create a healthy social atmosphere

We are all familiar with this fact, that the Kashmir valley had witnessed the dangerous othering, as scores of protests and clashes erupted in various towns and villages across valley, leads to loss of many lives and various families have lost their single bread owner. The prevailing gloomy situation of the state is so desperate, because of atrocities and cruel behavior against common people. The present conflict, daunting, chaos, uncertainty, and strife torn situation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir is a major concern. But this gracious occasion of Eidul Fitr provides a platinum opportunity to overcome this miserable situation, if the wishes and aspiration of people of Jammu and Kashmir should be welcomed as a goodwill gesture on Eidul Fitr.

The message of Eidul Fitr is asking for forgiveness of sins from Almighty ALLAH (SWT). So it is the time for the people to pledge to sacrifice something more like morsel of food to feed a widow, and an orphan. Let it be a small toy for a crying orphan, so the celebrations of this auspicious occasion become meaningful. We should go and destitute to offer Eid greeting to needy persons and those who have lost their loved ones during this conflict. There are two main messages enshrined in the philosophy of Eidul Fitr. Worship of ALLAH, and the realization of the pain and sorrows of other human beings.

There are many in this world, who have to suffer the pangs of thirst and hunger on a regular basis. This realization is supposed to make a believer more sympathetic for the less fortunate, and should make a believer spend more of his money on charity, in order to benefit those who are lacking. Eid is a continuation of this message as well, and a reminder that the philosophy of the month of this day needs to be adopted throughout the rest of the year as well.

Eidul Fitr has high spiritual renewal, sense of fulfilment, and moral features. We know Eid is an occasion of celebration and happiness. Eid is not a formal custom, instead an auspicious day and a divine gift from Almighty ALLAH (SWT) for the people. Eidul Fitr is a time of joy, reflection, love and contemplation. Let us forget about the differences, forge unity and jointly celebrate this Eid with religious fervour with those who have suffered the most. "The joy is too scared with others and when joy is shared with others it doubles." May ALLAH the Almighty enable us to understand the true philosophy and spirit of Eidul Fitr!