Share:

RAWALPINDI - large number of people living in Rawalpindi district are leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones and the transporters while taking full advantage of the situation are fleecing the passengers by charging extra fares. All bus and wagon terminals are jam packed with passengers as people are leaving for their native villages to celebrate Eid.

The passengers were seen wandering from terminal to terminal to find seats in the buses and wagons.

The passengers at bus stands of Pirwadhai, Peshawar Mor, Hamrahi Wagon and Bus Stand, Faizabad Bus and Wagon Stand and Soan Wagon and Bus Stand told that the transporters are over charging.

They said that transporters are taking full advantage of special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and demanding higher fares.