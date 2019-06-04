Share:

Tuesday, 4 June, marks the second day of US President Donald Trump's three-day visit to the United Kingdom during which the US president is expected to underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship between both countries amid concerns over Brexit and the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's recent resignation announcement.

Apart from the meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump met with local business leaders, including Barclays CEO Jes Staley, GlaxoSmithKline chief executive Emma Walmsley, BAE Systems chairman Sir Roger Carr, and the National Grid's John Pettigrew.

At the same time, London is hosting an anti-Trump protest, with thousands expected to take part in the rallies.