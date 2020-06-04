Share:

LAHORE - PML-N legislator Shaukat Manzoor Cheema was amongst 30 casualties due to Covid-19 in the province on Wednesday, taking death toll to 570.

MPA from Gujranwala was brought to corona centre at PKLI after testing positive for the virus two days back. He breathed his last yesterday. As many as 1,639 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province, the highest number of cases in a day since pandemic outbreak. As many as 162 healthcare providers were amongst new cases reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of affected doctors, nurses and allied health staff to 562. So far 29,489 have been tested positive for the virus.

So far 212 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 120 Rawalpindi, 71 Multan, 47 Faislabad, 37 Gujranwala, 16 Gujrat, 12 Rahim Yar Khan, 10 Sargodha, eight Bahawalpur, six each Sialkot and Sahiwal, three each Jhang, Muzafargarh and Toba Tek Singh, two each Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali and Rajanpur.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 26, 619 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. Out of 1,639 new Covid-19 cases, 817 were reported from Lahore, 128 Faislabad, 96 Multan, 81 Rawalpindi, 79 Sialkot, 50 Gujranwala, 46 Jhelum, 42 each Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura, 41 Sargodha, 36 Muzafargarh, 27 Bahawalpur, 21 Bhakar, 20 Sahiwal, 19 Kasur, 18 Nankana Sahib, 12 Okara, nine Jhang, eight Layyah, six each Chiniot and Pakpattan, five each Bahawalnagar and Narowal, four Hafizabad, two each Rajanpur and Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Khushab, Lodhran and Dera Ghazi Khan.

So far 14,510 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,336 Rawalpindi, 1,899 Multan, 1,831 Faislabad, 1,548 Gujranwala, 974 Sialkot, 862 Gujrat, 497 Sargodha, 453 Dera Ghazi Khan, 435 Sheikhupura, 386 Hafizabad, 350 Rahim Yar Khan, 301 Kasur, 295 Muzafargarh, 285 Bahawalpur, 266 Jhelum, 202 Mandi Bahauddin, 183 Lodhran, 182 Nankana Sahib, 174 Vehari, 162 Sahiwal, 150 Khushab, 130 Bhakar, 127 Narowal, 112 Bahawalnagar, 95 Attock, 90 each Jhang and Layyah, 75 Okara, 66 Khanewal, 65 Toba Tek Singh, 63 Rajanpur, 58 Chiniot, 51 Mianwali and 35 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,52,469 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 29,489 have been tested positive for the virus.

He said that highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases have been reporred from above 75 years age geoup. He said that 7,469 patients have recovered and returned home, 570 died while 21,450 were isolated at home or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.