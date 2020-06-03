Share:

Rawalpindi-Thirty people including six doctors tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no death was reported in Rawalpindi district.

Of 30, there were six employees of Engineering Department of Chaklala Cantonment Board, who all were home quarantined. The six doctors have been identified as DrSaleemShehzad, DrZarbabBhatti, DrRiffatRana, DrArsalaArjumand, DrMueeraZubair and Dr Khadija Shakeel, who all were working in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital KallarSyedan. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 2666 while 99 people died and 1296 patients discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

At present, 1271 confirmed patients are under treatment including 471 patients in four government run hospitals - Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital - and 800 patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of COVID-19. Total 49 passengers tested positive and they had been kept in quarantines in Rawalpindi district. In last week, as many as 1554 passengers arrived in Rawalpindi’s quarantines at Fatima Jinnah Women University and Engineering University Taxila. District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer DrSuhail Ahmed told media that there was need to create awareness among people about the safety measures while at work and bazaars. “If the people did not adopt safety measures then the health system may collapse due to large number of patients,” he said. He said that the government decided to close outdoor patients department in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and it will be used as Coronavirus patient management centre in a day or two.