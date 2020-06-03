Share:

RAWALPINDI - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has caught medical superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan red handed while receiving bribe for clearance of a cheque against supply of medicines.

A case was registered against the MS THQ Hospital Gujar Khan Dr Umer with Police Station ACE Rawalpindi under sections 161 PPC and 5-2/47 PCA on complaint of Zeeshan, Medical Social Officer, Social Welfare Department.

According to details, the complainant Zeeshan lodged a complaint with Director ACE Rawalpindi Region stating he had approached MS THQ Hospital Gujar Khan Dr Umer for getting the cheque of medicine supply cleared. However, the MS had taken Rs 50,000 bribe for the purpose and is now again demanding more money. He sought legal action against the accused. Taking action, Director ACE Rawalpindi Region formed a special team, under surveillance of Circle Officer ZahidZahoor and ordered to arrest the accused MS. The raiding team along with magistrate ChaudhryYasirMehmood carried out a raid on MS Office and held Dr Umer red handed while taking bribe from the complainant. A case was registered against him while further investigation was on. Upon contacting, ACE Rawalpindi Region Circle Officer ZahidZahoor confirmed that anti-graft body held MS THQ for taking bribe.