The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Thursday approved a bill seeking the death penalty for those found guilty of sexually abusing children.

AJK minister Ahmed Raza Qadri presented the bill to the Cabinet Committee. The bill calls for the death penalty of those convicted of carrying out sexual abuse against children.

The bill also calls for the courts to issue a verdict in such a case within 60 days of the incident and an officer of the deputy superintendent level would investigate the matter.

Following the cabinet's approval, the bill will now be presented to the AJK assembly. If the assembly passes the bill, it will become a law.