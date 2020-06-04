Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that another son of Lahore police was martyred in the war against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, CCPO said that Sub-Inspector Khalid Hussain was martyred due to corona virus on Tuesday. He was isolated in home since a week ago.

Earlier, four Lahore Police personnel, Head Constable Shams, Head Constable Ramzan Alam and Inspector Rao Javed, Acting DSP CIA Civil Lines Amir Dogar were martyred in the line of duty.

The mourners of Shaheed Khalid Hussain include 3 wives and 5 children.

The CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that so far 121 officers of Lahore Police have been quarantined due to coronavirus while 84 officers have regained control after defeating coronavirus. He said that 24 traffic wardens and 17 cops of Dolphin police also suffering with COVID-19.

He said that Lahore police was most affected among all the departments. Lahore Police is ensuring security and safety of the citizens by putting aside all kinds of situations.

We stand for the protection of our citizens regardless of our lives and property. The Lahore Police Chief has said that Lahore police was playing the role of front line soldier in the war against coronavirus. CCPO Lahore further added that recommendations for Shaheed privileges will be sent to IG Punjab very soon for the martyrs due to coronavirus.

He appealed to the citizens that the corona epidemic is a reality that needs to be taken seriously.

Make sure citizens use masks and gloves strictly.