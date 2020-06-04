Share:

Islamabad - The Annual Plan Coordination Committee(APCC) is meeting here today (Thursday) to review the ongoing fiscal year and proposed Annual plan/PSDP for 2020-21.

The meeting of the APCC will review Annual Plan /PSDP 2019-20 and proposed Annual Plan/PSDP 2020-21,according to the agenda of the meeting available with The Nation.

Out of total Federal PSDP of Rs 600 billion, Rs 70 billion is in block allocations, while the remaining Rs 530 billion are proposed for the developmental projects and ERRA. The block allocation includes allocations for TDPs, security enhancement, PM’s Youth Skill Development initiative, merged areas 10 years development plan.

As per the source the provisional GDP growth during current fiscal remained -0.4 percent against the target of 4 percent. For the fiscal 2020-21 the target is likely to be set at 2.3 percent, said the source. Agriculture Growth target is likely to be set at 1.9 percent for the 2020-21 against the 2.7 percent growth during current fiscal, Industry at 0.1 percent and services set at 2.8 percent.

The proposed PSDP allocation is following, Aviation division Rs 1.321 billion, BOI Rs 80 million, Cabinet division Rs 37.525 billion. Climate change Rs 5 billion, Commerce Division Rs 102.300 million, communication division other than NHA has Rs 239.753 million, defence division Rs 372 million and defence production division Rs 1.579 billion.

Establishment division Rs 184 million, Federal education and professional training Rs 4.17 billion, Finance division Rs 50.47 billion and Foreign Affairs Division Rs 10.343 million.

The proposed allocation for HEC has considerably decreased from Rs 47 billion in 2018-19 to Rs 29 billion, Human Rights division Rs 256 million, Industries and production Rs 800 million, Information and broadcasting Rs 300 million and Information technology and telecom division Rs 6.382 billion.

Interprovincial Coordination Division Rs 323 million, and Interior Division Rs 13.7 billion.The proposed allocation for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division Rs 45 billion. The allocations for Law and Justice is Rs 1.5 billion and Maritime Affairs Division Rs 2.23 billion.

Narcotics Control Division has Rs 53 billion allocation, National Food Security and Research Division has a proposed allocation of Rs 12 billion, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division the proposed allocation is Rs 14 billion.

National History & Literary Heritage Division Rs 48 million, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Rs 23 billion, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Rs 350 million, Petroleum Division Rs 1.5 billion, Planning Development and Reforms Division Rs 5.48 billion,Poverty Division Rs 135 million, Railway Division Rs 24 billion, Revenue Division Rs 1.5 billion, Science and Technological Research Division Rs 4.4 billion, SUPARCO Rs 4.82 billion,Water Resource Division Rs 63.2 billion. For Power Division, including Gencos / NTDC/ PEPCO the proposed allocation is Rs 70 billion.The allocations for NHA projects are Rs 110 billion.