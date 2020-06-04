Share:

The advisor also informed that the provincial government extend­ed businesses by one more day a week and the working hours, by two hours adding shops and busi­nesses previously declared unnec­essary by the government will re­main open 5 days a week till 7:00 pm where the shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He informed that pharmacies, med­icine shops, Tandoor, pushcarts, milk shops and supply chain home deliv­ery, takeaway service from restau­rants, fast food points and bakeries will remain open 24/7 while the rules and regulations laid down by the gov­ernment will be strictly followed.

The advisor informed that all the hurdles in repatriations of the overseas Pakistanis were resolved as the operation from Gulf coun­tries has been started. For which Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in connec­tion with their repatriation.

Ajmal Wazir rejected the reports that 71% of the provincial budget 2019-20 has lapsed.

He informed that most of the revenue of the provincial govern­ment came from the federal gov­ernment and the provincial gov­ernment prepared the budget for the next fiscal year keeping in view the revenue from the centre.

While briefing media here on Wednesday, the advisor informed that it was not the budget esti­mates but actual revenue that played an important role in meas­uring the performance of any gov­ernment adding that the provin­cial development budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 was estimated at Rs 108 billion out of which only Rs78 billion were received.

He further informed that Rs3 bil­lion were released for the district development budget out of which an amount of Rs 2.5 billion, (some 77%) were spent adding 71% of the funds received in the ADP of the merged districts were utilized.

The advisor stated that Rs 110 bil­lion were released so far in all devel­opment works out of which Rs 84 bil­lion, (some 77%) were spent adding that the highest expenditure were incurred at the end of the financial year, in the month of June. He hoped that the whole released amount will be spent for the fiscal year 2019-20.