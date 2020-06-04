Share:

ISLAMABAD-Thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles recently for the seventh straight day. Cara Delevingne joined crowds to march, after the death of George Floyd incited protests across the country.

The 27 year old model shared a snap of herself and the crowd she marched with to her Instagram stories. In a selfie the runway star held a cardboard sign, she seemed to have made, partially cover her face from the eyes down. As the sign was reversed in her selfie, she wrote ‘Silence is consent,’ the phrase on her sign for followers to read. In a video, she showed the hundreds that marched in front of and behind her down the middle of a street as cars continued to try and drive. At one point hundreds seemed to take a knee in the street.