ISLAMABAD - After Prime Minister’s approval, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will formally allot a plot to Asian Development Bank on Sharah-e-Jamhoriat in Red Zone of Islamabad.

A plot measuring one acre was earmarked for the international bank in 2006 on Sharah-e-Jamhoriat, which is presently adjacent to the new building of National Accountability Building (NAB).

The area is meant for public buildings and a two tier approval is required for allotment in the said area. CDA earmarks any plot for a specific building but the formal approval is given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In this case, the earmarking was done back in 2006 by CDA’s planning wing and its board had also approved a summary in this regard with subject to the approval of the Prime Minister office.

However, according to the details, besides earmarking of this plot, the Asian Development Bank did not pursue approval from Prime Minister Office and the matter was lying pending. Now, the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday approved the allotment of said plot to the Asian Development Bank and once the payment would be submitted by the bank, CDA will issue allotment letter accordingly. The plot would be used to construct the country office of the Asian Development Bank.

The ground plus five storey building is allowed to be constructed on this plot while basement would be meant for car parking. In several cases, the public entities got allotment of huge plots from CDA but did not utilise them for several years.

A senior officer of the planning wing informed that the very next plot to subject plot is allotted to World Bank for last many years but building is not constructed upon it so far.