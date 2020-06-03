Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved 8 projects worth Rs. 35.32 billion and deferred the approval of 10 projects, on the agenda, including ML-I.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) which meet with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair approved 07 projects worth Rs.24 billion and recommended 01 project worth Rs. 11.35 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

However, the approval of 10 projects, including ML-I, and concept clearance of three projects was deferred till Friday, official source told The Nation. The approval of the projects was deferred because of time constraints as the agenda was consisted of 21 items. Now it has been decided that 8 new projects will be added to the agenda and the CDWP meeting on Friday and Saturday will consider these projects.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to energy, environment, governance and ICT were presented in the meeting. Three projects related to energy were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Additional Sources of Supply to Jaranwala Road Grid station” worth Rs 5787.32 million , second project namely “30.4 MW Jagran-1 Hydropower project, District Neelum , AJK” worth Rs 4306.875 million and third project titled “Strengthening, Up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex at HDIP Operations Officer, Karachi” worth Rs 440.812 million were approved in CDWP meeting.

A project related to environment titled “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at sukkar in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” worth Rs. 2522 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to governance namely “Pakistan Single Window” were was referred to ECNEC. The main objective of the project is to facilitate trade, simplification and integration of regulatory authority’s process/system for reducing barriers of cross border trade related activities without compromising required control.

A project related to ICT was presented in the meeting titled “Blended Virtual Education Project for Knowledge Economy” worth Rs. 5990.26 million that was approved by CDWP.

One project presented by Ministry of KA & GB namely “Rehabilitation of Affected Population Residing along LoC Phase-1” worth Rs 3614.980 million was approved by CDWP. Another project presented by Ministry of Climate Change titled “Capacity Building on water Quality Monitoring SDG 6”worth Rs. 1275.913 million was also approved in the meeting.