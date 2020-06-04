Share:

BEIJING - A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said on Wednesday that there was no need for any third party to intervene to resolve current border standoff between China and India.

“There is no need for any third party to intervene,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question on a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Modi and the US President Trump during which they exchanged views on the China-India border situation.

He reiterated that China’s position on the boundary issue was consistent and clear and added, “We have been earnestly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strictly abiding by the relevant agreements signed by the two countries, and committed to safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the China-India border areas.”

The spokesperson informed that at present, the overall situation in the China-India border areas was stable and controllable. “On border-related issues, there have been sound mechanisms and channels of communication between China and India, and the two sides are capable of properly resolving relevant issues through dialogue and consultation,” he added.