Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory plan on Wednesday for the convenience of citizens and flow of traffic in view of Firdous Market underpass project. According to the traffic advisory plan, construction of underpass under Firdous Market Chowk will be closed for all types of traffic. The flyover will also be closed for all types of traffic. On this occasion, CTO Lahore Captain (retired), Syed Hammad Abid said that the traffic from Defense to Cavalry Chowk and Centre Point will be diverted from Shami Road via Sherpao Bridge, Gulberg.

The traffic coming from Defense to Gulberg will be able to go to Walberg, while the traffic coming from Defense to Gulberg will be able to use Walton via Qanchi and Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Centre Point. The square will be able to use Gulberg Sherpao via Main Boulevard to go to the defense. Additional wardens have been deployed to facilitate the citizens and ensure smooth flow of traffic so that the citizens will not have any traffic problem on the alternative routes. He further said that the citizens should call the Traffic Helpline 15 for further guidance and convenience.Citizens can be informed from time-to-time through Rasta app and Rasta FM.