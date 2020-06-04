Share:

PESHAWAR - KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of MPA Mian Jamshed Kakakhel who died of coronavirus at his native town in Nowshera.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and said they share the grief of Kakakhel family.

He said Kakakhel was a honest companion and the party has lost a precious asset.

The space created due to the death of Kakakhel would never be filled.

The CM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this loss with courage and fortitude.

It merits to mention that Mian Jamshed was reported COVID-19 positive last week and today he was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where he breathed his last.