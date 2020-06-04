Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take every administrative step to stabilize the prices of essential items in the province.

He issued this direction while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday.

The meeting took stock of different matters including the provision of wheat to KPK province and stabilization of prices of essential items.

The CM asserted that no one will be allowed to increase the prices of essential items including flour, sugar, ghee and poultry adding that administrative action will be taken against illegal profiteers.

He reiterated that the provision of essential items will be ensured at fixed rates. Those who are looting the people, in the name of profit, should fear Allah, he added.

The government will protect the rights of the people and every cartel, jeopardising the public interest, will be broken, he told.

The CM asserted that people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and illegal profiteers and directed to initiate indiscriminate crackdown against them. Action will be initiated against those involved in the price-hike, he added. Illegal increase in the rates of different items is intolerable and all powers will be utilized to provide different items at fixed rates to the people, the CM said.

The CM emphasized that an increase in the rates of flour, sugar, ghee and poultry is unacceptable after a sufficient decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

He directed the price-control mechanism should be effectively utilized as the elements involved in the price-hike are a criminal of society as well as the law.

He directed that Price Control Magistrates should daily check the prices of essential items.

The CM assured that flour mills will be accommodated to enhance their flour reserves.

The Punjab government has made a record wheat purchase in the current season as more than 43 lakh metric ton wheat reserves are available with the government, he said.

Similarly, the Punjab government has more than 18 lakh ton sugar reserves and it has also ensured payments of more than Rs 170 billion to farmers.

The administration, industry and food departments should keep a vigilant eye on the situation as there is no room for looters, he emphasised.

The action against price-hike should be regularly monitored. The food needs of KPK province will be taken care of as they are the brethren of Punjab province, the CM concluded. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, ACS (Urbanization), Commissioner Lahore, Secretaries of Food, Livestock and Industries Departments and others attended the meeting.

Govt committed to save crops from locusts

Buzdar Wednesday said that efforts were being made at every level to overcome the locust attack.

In a statement, he said that the government was fully committed to safe the crops from the locust attack. “The districts administration is fully engaged to overcome the locust attack and all options are being utilized in this regard”, he said.

The CM directed the Line Departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and added that Rs1 billion’s funds had been issued to overcome locus attack. He said the locus monitoring was being done in 24 districts over an area of one crore and 47 lakh acres.

Meanwhile, he added that 75 thousand litre pesticides had been sprayed over seven lakh and 56 thousand acres of land and the government was using different resources to save the farmers from damages.

CM seeks public

cooperation to achieve COVID-19 goals

Buzdar has stated that coronavirus has ushered in socio-economic and cultural changes in the whole world and now, the people will have to learn to live with it by following certain precautions.

In his statement on Wednesday, the CM said that social distancing along-with use of sanitizers and masks were essential for safety from this virus.

He maintained that the spread of coronavirus could be reduced if shopkeepers follow the policy of ‘no mask, no service.’

He added that public cooperation was important to achieve the goals of the anti-coronavirus campaign.

The citizens can remain safe from it and also protect the lives of the loved ones by following necessary pre-cautioners. No one can prognosticate the longevity of the coronavirus, the CM concluded.

CM CONDOLES DEATH

OF PTI MPA FROM KPK

Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of PTI MPA from KPK Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, the CM said that he is deeply saddened over the death of Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.