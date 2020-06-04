Share:

LAHORE - Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has taken immediate notice of the media reports regarding non-receipt of salaries to nurses appointed three months earlier and formed a three-member special committee which will submit its report within 48 hours.

According to the details, Prof. Mohsin Zaheer will head the committee while Director Finance Muhammad Arif and Shirin Chaman Head Nurse have been appointed as members of this committee.

Talking in this regard, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences said that departmental action would be recommended to the higher authorities for any delay in payment of salaries to the nurses and payment will be ensured as soon as possible. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood further said that the allegations made by the nursing staff that two employees of the Accounts Department had received illegal money is a serious complete.

He said that if this allegation against the employees is proved to be true then strict action will be taken against them under PEDA Act.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director said that if such complaints are correct then found officials can also be fired from the institution, so that an example can be set for the future.

The incharge of the department will be responsible if any delay occurred in official work of any employee of the hospital.