The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday have passed China’s with a tally of 85,264 along with 82 fatalities in one day. The nationwide count of casualties has jumped to 1,770.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,688 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 32,910 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 824 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 285 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 607 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 555 in Sindh, 500 in KP, 51 in Balochistan, 38 in Islamabad and 12 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 615,511 coronavirus tests and 20,167 in last 24 hours. 30,128 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.