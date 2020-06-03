Share:

LAHORE-Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in the country, has ventured into Pakistan’s growing gaming industry with the launch of Daraz First Games – an innovative and immersive new gaming platform that will serve as a unique avenue for entertainment while enabling millions across Pakistan to connect digitally with friends during this period of social distancing.

Over the past few months, the imposition of restrictions on movement has prompted Pakistanis to seek digital solutions for entertainment. Launched to meet this growing demand in the market, Daraz First Games serves as an all-in-one app for gaming enthusiasts and casual gamers alike while fueling the growth of Pakistan’s gaming industry. Currently, it is offering access to 19 games across multiple genres including sports, cards, tournaments and trivia. Over time, that number will grow into the hundreds.

“At Daraz, we pride ourselves on customer-centric innovation that fuels the growth of local industries. With the launch of DFG, we have broken ground on very fertile soil and we are excited to see the massive impact the new venture will have on Pakistan’s gaming industry and how it will create opportunities of digital connectivity,” said Adil Anver, Category Director at Daraz Pakistan, who is overseeing Daraz First Games.

Constantly exploring inventive ways to enrich user experience beyond retail, gamification has developed as a strong area of innovation at Daraz since 2017 and the company is confident that DFG will become a leading entertainment channel in Pakistan, offering a gaming experience adapted to all gamer profiles.

DFG will allow users to play tournaments with friends across the country and enter one-on-one challenges to win points and coupons redeemable on Daraz. Over the coming weeks, Daraz will increase the catalogue of games available on DFG and will launch a redemption centre through which users can exchange the points they have won for services.

DFG comes at a time when the demand for entertainment among home-bound consumers has increased exponentially, exemplifying the customer-centric innovation that Daraz has always prioritized.