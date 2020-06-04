Share:

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday issued an alert across the district af­ter polio virus was detected in sewerage in Ali Town area. He directed the Health De­partment to launch an emer­gency programme against polio virus.

While presiding over a meeting of the health officials here at the Circuit House, he directed the authorities con­cerned to launch an anti-po­lio drive in all union councils falling in jurisdiction of Ali Town sewerage disposal.

He said that spotting po­lio virus was surprising, as there was little movement of people and transporta­tion from other provinces due to COVID-19 lockdown. He ordered for launching a study where from the polio virus had come in the area. He said that there was need to stay alert after polio cases were reported in surround­ing districts. He ordered for focusing on gypsies children during the anti-polio vacci­nation drive and training of new vaccinators also.

He said that the threat of dengue had increased after the recent rains and directed the departments concerned to submit their comprehen­sive plans with the DC office about the anti-dengue steps in their departments.

He ordered for lodging cases against the open scra­pyard owners for not tak­ing practical steps against dengue. He also ordered to ensure 100 per cent surveil­lance of dengue hotspots.

Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue Tayyib Khan, Chief Executive Offi­cer Health Dr Saleem Akbar, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, World Health Organisation repre­sentatives and others were present.

Meanwhile, Deputy Com­missioner Agha Zaheer Ab­bas Sherazi Wednesday ordered all government em­ployees to wear face-masks while on duty at their respec­tive offices.

In a statement, he said that all officers and officials must remain adhered to standard operating proce­dures (SOPs) and also seek cooperation from people who visit their offices.

Sherazi said that people should avoid making unnec­essary visits to the govern­ment offices and must follow guidelines in case the visit becomes unavoidable.